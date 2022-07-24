The Canberra Times
By Finn McHugh
July 24 2022 - 7:30am
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is moving swiftly to meet with US Ambassador Caroline Kennedy just days after she arrives in Canberra. Ms Kennedy, the daughter of assassinated former President John F. Kennedy, touched down in Australia late last week and will meet Mr Albanese on Wednesday. It's been more than a year since Australia last had a US Ambassador.

Federal Political Reporter

Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.

