Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is moving swiftly to meet with US Ambassador Caroline Kennedy just days after she arrives in Canberra. Ms Kennedy, the daughter of assassinated former President John F. Kennedy, touched down in Australia late last week and will meet Mr Albanese on Wednesday. It's been more than a year since Australia last had a US Ambassador.
"President Biden said to me ... how important an appointment like this is," Mr Albanese told Sky News on Sunday.
"And I think Australians should be proud of that fact.
Advertisement
And the new government has declared "anything is on the table" as it looks to jolt low real wage growth. Industrial Relations Minister Tony Burke has committed to seeing the wage price index grow, and attempt to put downward pressure on inflation, which is set to peak above 7 per cent.
"We want people to be getting ahead. There are some things we can do to put downward pressure on inflation," he said.
In opposition, Labor criticised the Coalition for falling real wages, and is warning Thursday's economic outlook will make for grim reading.
Homeowners are also baring the brunt of a turbulent economic environment, with one-in-three apartment buyers saying their original builder had gone broke in the past year. After being left stranded with no builder warranty or insurance, they're calling for greater protections.
"If we continue to push people to live in apartments ... the government needs to have the backs of apartment buyers as much as they do for townhouses or house and land," Australian Apartment Advocacy head Samantha Reece said.
Tragedy has struck the southwestern Sydney suburb of Hinchinbrook, after three people - including a ten-year-old boy - lost their lives in a "raging" house fire overnight. Three others were taken to hospital, one in a critical condition.
"The message you must hear today as you listen to the news is you must have a working smoke alarm in your home and save your family," Fire and Rescue NSW Deputy Commissioner Megan Stiffler said.
Fantasising about heading onto the open road after years of COVID-19 lockdowns? Make sure you double check what you're buying. A new report has revealed more than half of the thousands of Aussies to buy caravans since lockdowns ended have reported faults, more than half of them major, within the first 1000km. Buyers beware!
THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.