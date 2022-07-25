Acclaimed actor Richard E Grant will be live and on stage when he brings his personal show An Evening With Richard E Grant to Canberra.
In this one-man-show, Grant will bring the stories of his life in showbiz, the heartbreak of losing his wife Joan, and his challenge to find a pocketful of happiness in every day.
Audiences can expect a raw and uncompromising, celebratory, moving and frequently hilarious performance, based on his memoir A Pocketful of Happiness.
Since his breakout role in cult classic film Withnail and I in 1987, Grant has starred in everything from Spice World to Star Wars via Doctor Who, Downton Abbey and Game of Thrones, and was Oscar-nominated for his 2018 role in Can You Ever Forgive Me?
An Evening With Richard E Grant will be at the Canberra Theatre Centre on November 23.
Tickets go on sale from Tuesday from canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
