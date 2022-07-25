The first sitting week of parliament has finally arrived, offering our newly elected government an opportunity to prove their mettle as the Coalition adjusts to life in opposition.
The Labor government insists it will hit the ground running, with tougher action on climate change set to be the centrepiece of its first week in the chamber.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese faces challenges in wrangling the crossbench and an overreliance on the Greens as the Labor party aims to push through its agenda.
Big ticket bills expected to be tabled this week include a climate bill to legislate a 43 per cent reduction in carbon emissions by 2030 and net zero by 2050, while also requiring the relevant minister to report annually to parliament on Australia's progress.
While the establishment of a federal anti-corruption commission is not expected to be introduced until later this year, the Labor government will be busy negotiating over the coming weeks.
Labor will also introduce legislation for the canceling of the cashless welfare card, as well as ten days of domestic and family violence leave and the creation of Jobs and Skills Australia.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
