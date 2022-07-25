If you're craving fried chicken head out to Casey to experience Canberra's latest finger lickin' sensation when Southern Seoul Fried Chicken and Beer opens in Casey on August 3.
It's a concept based around the sizzling flavours of the southern United States of America combined with the spicy flavours of Korean cuisine.
From wings and thighs in crispy southern batter, to K-popcorn pieces served with spring onion, wasabi and soy, there's something for every taste.
There are, of course, two burgers on the menu: a Ken Tucky burger with pickle and coleslaw and a Gangnam style burger with tomato and Seoul slaw.
Add in some sides - fried rice, mash and gravy, loaded fries, corn, chicken and corn dumpling - and you'll have trouble deciding which destination to head to.
The new restaurant can be found at 13/15 Kingsland Parade, Casey, and offers dine-in and takeaway options. The venue is also licensed.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
