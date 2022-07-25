The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

New restaurant Southern Seoul Fried Chicken and Beer opens in Gungahlin

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
July 25 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The menu at Southern Seoul Fried Chicken and Beer features a range of items. Picture: Supplied

If you're craving fried chicken head out to Casey to experience Canberra's latest finger lickin' sensation when Southern Seoul Fried Chicken and Beer opens in Casey on August 3.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.