The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Breaking

Date set for territory rights debate to repeal the Andrews bill

Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Dan Jervis-Bardy
Updated July 25 2022 - 8:12am, first published 6:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT Labor MPs Andrew Leigh, Alicia Payne and David Smith are pushing to repeal the so-called Andrews bill. Picture: Keegan Carroll

The ACT and NT could regain the right to make their own assisted dying laws as soon as next week as a bill to overturn a 25-year-old ban is put to the Federal Parliament.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.