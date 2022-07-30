Superb herbs to supercharge your meals

There are two ways to get an almost-instant herb garden. The first is to head to the garden centre, or even in some cases the supermarket or farmers market, and buy half a dozen pots of your favourite. You can line them up on the windowsill or patio as they are, or repot into something more glamorous, or slip them into the garden just outside the kitchen door. The latter is important - you need those herbs where you can pick them easily and often. All herbs do best picked often - they have thrived as garden plants exactly because they need that kind of constant small pruning.