Last week: Congratulations to Jack Palmer of Watson who was first to identify last week's photos as ruins at Kennys Point at the north-eastern end of Lake George. Jack recognised the location from an orienteering course several decades ago. In the photo, Paul Rule and brother Chris are standing in front of the ruins (on private property) of an unfinished building overlooking the lake and commenced by their ancestor Francis Kenny who owned the property from 1834 until his death in 1839. According to the brothers' cousin, Jude Kenny of Melba, "the executor of his will absconded with most of the assets - so, alas, that is why the three of us have had to make our very modest way in this world".