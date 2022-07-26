In the new Senate's seating plan, the ACT's two representatives could hardly be further apart.
David Pocock has found his crossbench home towards the bendy back end of the Upper House, in a section where some of the most withering parliamentary interjections usually originate. He joins the unlikely neighbourhood of One Nation, United Australia Party and Jacqui Lambie Network senators.
It's a long way, in the seating arrangements, from where Labor senator and Finance Minister Katy Gallagher took her place on the more senior end of the government benches on Tuesday.
Having moved from the opposition side of the chamber, she sat behind government Senate leader Penny Wong, who was at the table across from the new opposition leader in the Senate and former finance minister Simon Birmingham.
Voters decided the make-up of the chamber with their ballots, having propelled Labor into government. The Parliament confirmed the decision as senators approached the table by state and territory to take their oaths and affirmations.
Hands on bibles or clasped around cards, each group spoke in the earnest, jumbled and out-of-sync chorus of a classroom yet to properly learn the new teacher's name.
As he waited his turn, Senator Pocock spoke to his new neighbours on the crossbench. In front of him was Tammy Tyrell, newly-elected Jacqui Lambie Network senator from Tasmania.
He also chatted briefly to One Nation's Malcolm Roberts. Proof, if it was needed, that proximity on the benches does not equate to a closeness in views. Senator Pocock campaigned hard on climate change action, and his support will be crucial if the government is to pass its climate change bill enshrining a 43 per cent emissions reduction target. Senator Roberts is a polar opposite to the new ACT senator on climate, even if they sit close by on the benches.
From distant sides of the chamber, senators Pocock and Gallagher approached the table as their turn came to be sworn in. They joined Northern Territory senators Jacinta Nampijinpa Price from the Country Liberal Party, and Labor's Malarndirri McCarthy in taking the oath.
On one side, Senator Pocock stood with Senator Price, while on the government side of the chamber, Senator Gallagher stood by Senator McCarthy.
Sworn-in and ready to start the new job, the senators reminded anyone watching that Parliament is not entirely about conflict. There were a few moments of grace, to start the new term.
Senator Gallagher gave Senator Pocock a gentle wave gesturing him to sign the senator's roll first - a kind of "after you" from a more experienced, familiar hand. Oaths taken and books signed, the two ACT senators shook hands and smiled before parting ways back across the chamber.
It may be that Senator Gallagher will be one of the Labor figures trying to secure Senator Pocock's support for the climate bill - to be introduced in the House of Representatives tomorrow - in coming weeks. That will be an early test of their relationship.
They're not as far apart on climate change as senators Pocock and Robert, by a long shot. The new ACT senator has promised a pragmatic approach in the Senate, and says the country wants to see an end to the climate wars. He's flagged his willingness to work with the government on legislation.
Will he end up supporting the government's climate bill?
It's one of the the first big questions of the new Senate. Down to business.
Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' Public Service Editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and edits The Public Sector Informant. He has an interest in integrity and industrial relations. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award in 2016 for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au
