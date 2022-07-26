He also chatted briefly to One Nation's Malcolm Roberts. Proof, if it was needed, that proximity on the benches does not equate to a closeness in views. Senator Pocock campaigned hard on climate change action, and his support will be crucial if the government is to pass its climate change bill enshrining a 43 per cent emissions reduction target. Senator Roberts is a polar opposite to the new ACT senator on climate, even if they sit close by on the benches.

