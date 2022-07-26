The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Analysis

With a handshake and a signature, ACT senators David Pocock and Katy Gallagher get to work as Parliament opens

Doug Dingwall
By Doug Dingwall
Updated July 26 2022 - 6:26am, first published 5:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT senators David Pocock and Katy Gallagher shake hands after being sworn in on the opening day of the new Parliament. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

In the new Senate's seating plan, the ACT's two representatives could hardly be further apart.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Doug Dingwall

Doug Dingwall

Public Service Editor

Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' Public Service Editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and edits The Public Sector Informant. He has an interest in integrity and industrial relations. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award in 2016 for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.