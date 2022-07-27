The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Why review monetary policy and not fiscal policy?

Adam Triggs
By Adam Triggs
July 27 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Commentators have raised concerns about the lack of transparency over RBA decision-making. Picture: Getty Images

Last week the government announced a review into the Reserve Bank of Australia. It's good timing. The RBA has had to manage the global financial crisis, the sluggish economy of the late 2010s, the COVID-19 pandemic and now a wave of inflation. Exciting times to be a central banker.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Triggs

Adam Triggs

Columnist

Adam Triggs is a director within Accenture Strategy, a visiting fellow at the Crawford School at the Australian National University, a non-resident fellow at the Brookings Institution, and a fellow at Macquarie University's E61 institute. He writes fortnightly for ACM.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.