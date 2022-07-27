St Peter's Bonfire Night at Sutton this weekend

Come and join this fundraising night on Saturday for the new St Peter's Church Hall in Sutton.
There will be soup, sausages and curry for sale, and you can let the kids and the young-at-heart witness an old-fashioned bonfire.
Roast your marshmallows over the fire as you listen to live music. Gates open at 5pm, with the fire being lit at 6pm.
Canberra Dragon Dance will also put on a show just before the fire goes up.
Bring a picnic rug, blanket, gold coin donation and "most of all your childhood dreams".
