The opportunity to reunite with UC Capitals coach Kristen Veal has proven too good to turn down for new recruit Rebecca Pizzey.
The promising big will return to Canberra after signing with the club for the upcoming WNBL season.
A Victorian product, Pizzey moved to the ACT as a teenager to train at the Basketball Centre of Excellence at the AIS. It was there she was mentored by Veal before making the leap to Australia's top league.
"I was coached by Vealy when I was younger, and I have nothing but good things to say about her both on and off the floor," Pizzey said.
"I know so many players who have learnt so much and loved playing for her too.
"I am also looking forward to playing with lots of new people I haven't played with before. I have watched and played against some of these girls in the past and love their style of play and how they are as teammates."
Pizzey's signing comes a week after fellow big Emilee Whittle-Harmon linked up with the Capitals. With eight local players locked in, Veal is now focused on adding two imports to the squad.
While just 23 years old, Pizzey already has five WNBL seasons under her belt and shapes as a player ready to enter the prime of her career.
She has previously played for the Southside Flyers and spent last year at the Sydney Uni Flames. The 190-centimetre talent enjoyed an illustrious junior career in which she represented Australia at both under 17 and under 19 level.
Pizzey was a member of the team that won gold at the U17 World Championships in 2016 and the 2020 WNBL championship-winning Flyers.
Expected to make an impact on and off the court, Pizzey is eager to lead her new side to further success.
"Something that is important to me is being a good teammate and supporting the group in whatever way they need," Pizzey said.
"There is a huge home court advantage to Canberra and the fans always let the opposition know, it is great how many people come out to support the club."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
