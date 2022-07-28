A man in his 80s has died with COVID-19 and the ACT has recorded 1000 new cases.
There were 149 people with COVID-19 in hospital in the 24 hours to Wednesday at 8pm.
Advertisement
Of those, two patients are in the ICU but none are on ventilators.
There is a seven day rolling average of 927.
MORE COVID-19 NEWS:
The ACT's COVID-19 death toll is now 90.
Experts have predicted cases could fall, while government modelling showed a peak was still to come.
Meanwhile, experienced criminal defence lawyers have contradicted the ACT government's suggestion that legal visits are continuing at Canberra's jail.
The Canberra Times revealed on Wednesday that a third major outbreak has hit the Alexander Maconochie Centre, infecting at least 29 inmates since it was detected last weekend.
The country's chief medical officer has upgraded the federal response to monkeypox in the wake of the World Health Organisation listing the disease as a global emergency.
Monkeypox has now been declared a communicable disease incident of national significance.
The declaration means the response to monkeypox will have national coordination in order to assist states and territories with outbreaks.
Advertisement
There have been 44 cases of monkeypox so far in Australia, mostly from returning international travellers.
Chief medical officer Professor Paul Kelly said work was already under way to ensure a quick response to the disease.
"Although I have declared monkeypox to be a communicable disease incident of national significance, it is far less harmful than COVID-19," he said in a statement.
- With Jasper Lindell, Blake Foden and AAP
Our coverage of the health and safety aspects of this outbreak of COVID-19 in the ACT is free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. You can also sign up for our newsletters for regular updates.
Advertisement
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.