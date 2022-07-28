Canberra's Nick Kyrgios has been enjoying some down time in exotic locations with his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi following his runner-up performance in the Wimbledon final.
The 27-year-old tennis champ this week urged his followers on social media to "ask away" in a Q and A that he promised to answer honestly.
Fans quizzed him on a range of subjects, including the biggest lesson he took away from his first grand slam final appearance.
Kyrgios answered, "next time I would try ride the emotional wave a little smoother" but he added that if he had been up against anyone rather than Novak Djokovic "with the way served that day, I would have won".
Fans also wanted to know if "his antics were tactical and calculated?" ("Look at my win/loss record, titles, big wins and prize money, u work it out.")
The Canberran was also asked, "Do a lot of players disrespect you in the locker room?" and a firm "Nope" was the answer.
Another follower wanted to know "Why do you think you need to be so cocky?" to which Kyrgios answered "People tend to confuse my confidence for arrogance because they have no idea what I've been through".
Costeen made sure she asked her own question of her boyfriend, writing "I love you, when are we having babies?".
Kyrgios answered "Next year" with a diamond ring emoji. Woohoo!
Still, just a few hours earlier, Costeen had also posted on her Instagram a very long post urging fans to "take everything you see on social media with a grain of salt".
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
