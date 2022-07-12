The Canberra Times
Nick Kyrgios has done Canberra proud at Wimbledon

By Letters to the Editor
July 12 2022 - 7:30pm
Nick Kyrgios is a tennis genius, consummate showman, bold tactician with a huge heart, and a proud Canberran. Picture: Dion Georgopoulos.

Everyone has an opinion of Nick Kyrgios. Yes, he can be irritating, bombastic and even occasionally annoying. We all have bad days. But when you strip away the bravado, underneath lies a tennis genius, consummate showman, bold tactician with a huge heart, and a proud Canberran.

