Coalition catches a harsh glimpse of slog ahead as Labor pummels its legacy

If Coalition MPs didn't grasp how hard life would be in opposition on election night, they would have more than an inkling now.
The second question time of the new Parliament was a searing glimpse of the long slog ahead for the Liberals and Nationals.
It's not just that all oppositions struggle to make their voices heard. Question time on Thursday was a hard reminder that the Coalition doesn't even have the benefit of a blank slate as it settles into its new, more humble place on the other side of the Lower House.
The legacy of the Morrison government ties one hand - sometimes two hands - behind the backs of Coalition MPs when they try to fight Labor on energy and cost of living.
In the first two editions of question time this Parliament, the only topics resembling safe ground for the opposition were the government's decision to strip back the construction watchdog - hardly a heavy knock against Labor - and its handling of foot and mouth disease, a situation yet to fully unfold.
The Coalition has no choice but to ride out the tough early days, but it appeared painfully hamstrung by its baggage from nine years in government on Thursday. Across the chamber, Labor attacked like an opposition and defended like a government, all at once.
On the economy, Labor said, the Coalition had saddled the nation in government with $1 trillion of debt and hidden the looming spectre of higher energy prices before the election.
Biosecurity? The Morrison government let the Ruby Princess dock in Sydney. Health Minister Mark Butler even reached deep back into history, using John Howard's criticisms of the Hawke government over Medicare to pummel the Coalition.
Any opposition MP not diffident or careful enough in their critique caught a jab from Labor. Shadow treasury spokesman Angus Taylor's question for Jim Chalmers about inflation came back at him even harder as the Treasurer lambasted his contribution to the energy portfolio.
Dr Chalmers said Mr Taylor as energy minister was more responsible than anyone for a decade of policy failures that had driven up the cost of electricity.
"I want to begin this answer with a little bit of advice for the member for Hume," Dr Chalmers said, drawing a chuckle from the Prime Minister.
"When these geniuses write you a question which has something to do with energy prices you should say 'no thanks'."
Anthony Albanese, knowing he has more weapons at his disposal for now than his opponents across the chamber, also imparted a word of painfully-won wisdom.
"It's only day two of question time and it's the second best day they'll have, because it doesn't get better."
At least new governments enjoy a brief honeymoon. For the Coalition, there are few silver linings.
Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' Public Service Editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and edits The Public Sector Informant. He has an interest in integrity and industrial relations. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award in 2016 for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au
