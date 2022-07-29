Sometimes a change as good as a holiday.
And it even works for art.
A large artwork that the Canberra Airport Group purchased almost 15 years ago has been moved to a more high-profile position at Majura Park and is gaining a whole new appreciation from motorists in and out of the precinct.
Paper Plane by Jerko Starcevic was purchased by the Canberra Airport Group in 2008 through Urban Arts Projects, a Sydney outfit which collaborates with emerging and established artists, architects, developers and designers to deliver creative outcomes for the public realm.
Paper Plane was originally displayed in a less high-profile area of the Majura Park business park but the decision was made to move it to the entrance to the precinct so more people could see it.
And the artwork is appropriate, positioned right next to the Canberra Airport.
"Essentially the paper plane concept has been used by the artist in this artwork to draw connection to the airfield activity in the area while communicating an environmental message," the group said.
The street names in the precinct - Lancaster, Beaufighter, Wellington - also all reference planes and Paper Plane complements that theme.
The Snow family, owners of the airport and business parks, have been dedicated to adding commissioned public art to the terminal and surrounding precincts, including the now iconic kinetic sculpture, Journeys by Phil Price, at the entry to the airport.
And it's a case of more dining domes are never enough in the national capital. The airport also has them positioned throughout the airport business parks.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
