A true champion of transparency

After Rattigan retired from the IAC in 1976, Bill spent eight years as 'head of office'. He often felt embattled under its new Chairman and an unsupportive government. As he once admitted in a rare on-the-record interview, he could be a 'crusty old bugger' who played the game hard when he needed to. This did not inspire universal goodwill. On one occasion he was offered a plum overseas post just to get him out of the way. Whoever came up with that tactic did not know Bill! In the event, his fortitude paid off and, in 1985, he was appointed Chairman of the organisation to which he had given most of his working life. In the relatively short time he spent in that top job, he steered the IAC into the wider terrain of regulatory and other impediments to a productive economy, including in services and work practices. Importantly, just before he retired in 1988 he secured the IAC's transfer out of the Industry portfolio into the more compatible Treasury portfolio, enabling its further evolution as the Industry Commission and Productivity Commission.