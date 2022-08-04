The Canberra Times
Meghan Quinn revealed as new Industry, Science and Resources secretary by Anthony Albanese

Karen Barlow
August 4 2022 - 12:30pm
Meghan Quinn will take over as the secretary of the Department of Industry, Science and Resources later this month. Picture: Supplied

In the last of the major public service appointments of the Albanese Labor government, the Prime Minister has announced Meghan Quinn as the new secretary of the Department of Industry, Science and Resources.

