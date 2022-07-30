The Canberra Times
Overseas travel during the London heatwave

By Clive Williams
July 30 2022 - 7:30pm
It's quite a contrast to go from chilly COVID-ridden Canberra to warm laid-back Britain. I say warm rather than hot because here in south Devon the recent heatwave peaked at 24 degrees and the sea is still only 15 degrees. There are of course places in the UK that have been much hotter, like Coningsby, Lincolnshire which on July 19 had the hottest recorded temperature of 40.3 degrees. Councils in the hottest areas are said to be gratified that melting roads are filling their own potholes.

Local News

