The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Digest

The Informer: Kangaroos end police chase while mortgages threaten to end the latte

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
July 30 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was a case of "only in Australia" this weekend when a mob of kangaroos lent their support to police in Canberra.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.