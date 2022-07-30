It was a case of "only in Australia" this weekend when a mob of kangaroos lent their support to police in Canberra.
A man and woman were attempting to evade police in a vehicle alleged to have been stolen, when kangaroos obstructed their path.
The pair had been observed recklessly driving a BMW on a school oval prior to the police chase, which ended after the kangaroos forced them to lose control of the vehicle.
Here's hoping the kangaroo heroes came off unscathed.
In rate rise news, Australia's other great love, the latte, may have to be foregone if mortgage holders hope to stay on top of their payments, according to one report.
Its authors have calculated how many daily coffees it would take to cover the extra cost of predicted rate rises. There are also some tips to save money without kicking the caffeine habit.
Up north, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese set a path to vote on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament on Saturday.
Mr Albanese told Indigenous leaders in Arnhem Land that the nation was ready for reform.
Attending the Garma Festival, Mr Albanese said the question of altering the constitution should be put to the Australian people.
"A straightforward proposition," Mr Albanese said.
"A simple principle. A question from the heart."
In NSW, authorities have stopped about 3600 compensation applications, after suspected criminals used fake photos in attempts to fraudulently claim flood grants.
Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello said the attempts at fraud after a natural disaster are wretched.
"It's nothing less than a form of digital looting with criminals seeking to take advantage of genuine hardship and heartbreak," Mr Dominello said.
"Make no mistake, digital crime leaves a digital footprint and they will be brought to justice."
Finally, Adrian Esterman, a leading epidemiologist from the University of South Australia, has questioned the adequacy of ventilation in many public buildings, claiming air quality is crucial in tackling COVID over the long term.
"This is an airborne disease. Over 98 per cent of infections are airborne, probably even more than that," Professor Esterman said.
"Why aren't we looking after our air?"
Stay safe.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
