A man and woman have been arrested after a mob of kangaroos brought a police chase in Canberra's north to a halt on Friday evening.
A 24-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman are alleged to have driven a stolen BMW onto the Campbell High School oval, losing control of the vehicle when kangaroos obstructed their path.
Police witnessed the pair driving the BMW they believed to have been stolen "recklessly and at high speeds" around Canberra on Friday night.
When the vehicle arrived at Kippax Fair, officers deployed stop sticks, however, the duo fled the scene by mounting a footpath.
Police were able to apprehend the duo when the vehicle crossed back onto the road and into the path of the kangaroos.
It is unknown whether any kangaroos were injured.
It was the second attempt to arrest the pair. They evaded police last Sunday after the woman assaulted a police officer and the duo fled in the BMW.
Both were scheduled to appear in the ACT Magistrates Court today and have been charged with assault and multiple driving offences.
Anyone who witnesses poor driving behaviour is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
