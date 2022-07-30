Canberra Airport recorded its coldest morning in four years on Saturday, when the temperature dropped to minus 6.5 degrees after a change moved across the capital on Friday.
It was the coldest morning at the Bureau of Meteorology's weather station since July 2018, when the temperature dropped to minus 7.4 degrees.
After another below-zero morning expected on Sunday, maximum temperatures will start to trend upwards into next week, with up to 20 millimetres of rain also expected across Wednesday and Thursday.
Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Jordan Notara said a change went through the ACT on Friday, which brought dry air and was backed by a high-pressure system that brought light winds. Those conditions allowed the temperature to drop substantially.
The bureau has forecast a minimum of minus 3 degrees on Sunday, rising to 12 degrees with an 80 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and evening.
Showers are forecast to ease on Monday after an overnight low of 4 degrees and a maximum temperature of 14 degrees. Wednesday is forecast to reach 17 degrees with a very high chance of showers.
