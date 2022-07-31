The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra rugby stars Sharni Williams and Corey Toole set for shot at Commonwealth Games glory

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated July 31 2022 - 1:56am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A jubliant Sharni Williams celebrates Australia's victory over New Zealand in the rugby sevens semi-final at the Commonwealth Games. Picture: Getty Images

Canberra rugby stars Sharni Williams and Corey Toole are within touching distance of Commonwealth Games glory after an eventful night of rugby sevens action in Birmingham.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.