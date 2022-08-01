Your pets become a liability when the rental market is like this, and you find that having a pet can make the risk of your potential tenancy seem greater than applicants without a furry family member. It's no longer about the joy and comfort they bring, the love they share, or the responsibility they teach to the little ones; it's about where they poop, whether they dig and if they bark. They, too, are reduced to a very basic formula of risk assessment and as a result, while technically, in some states renters cannot be denied a pet, the presence of a pet on a lease application can lead to landlords leaning towards pet-less applicants.