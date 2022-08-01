The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

COVID-19 pandemic disproportionately affected young people. It's time to put their interests first

By Mark Rigotti, Tim Soutphommasane
August 1 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After the first week of the 47th Parliament, it feels as though it is indeed time for a national reset.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.