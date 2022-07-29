The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Opinion

Choices of Australian government is the main cause of poverty

By John Falzon
July 29 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It's not the choices of individuals which cause the most poverty in Australia. Picture: Shutterstock

For years we have heard that individual bad choices are the main reason individuals get into strife.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.