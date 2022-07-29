In a Per Capita paper entitled We've Got Your Back: Building a Framework to Protect us from Precarity, I have argued that we need to reconfigure the social security system to craft, not a return to the past, but a new social guarantee. We recommend a housing-first approach, a full employment framework, income adequacy, a reframing of conditionality (replacing mutual obligation with mutual respect), the re-development of a national employment service, the application of a gender lens to all policies, and a strong municipal and regional approach to social and economic development, with priority given to First Nations communities' self-determination.