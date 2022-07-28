Most Australians welcome reconciliation with our original inhabitants. We are on a journey of discovery. The Uluru Treaty process for national atonement is well under way to energise and institutionalise this. A referendum on constitutional acknowledgement and truth telling is next. This will help us to maturity as a nation. To inflame public imagination in this reconciliation process we should promote the known, yet unrecognised, heroes of the Frontier Wars. How many Australians know of the Frontier Wars, the Aboriginal resistance, and its heroes?