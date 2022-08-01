The Canberra Times
ACT Magistrates Court refuses stepfather bail over alleged attack on children at Watson sleepover

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated August 1 2022 - 5:00am, first published 4:40am
A former prisoner is back behind bars after he allegedly stormed a Saturday night sleepover and attacked three children, who had upset his stepson during a "slap game".

BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

