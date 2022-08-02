Shadow treasurer Angus Taylor, who raised interest rates in question time yesterday, was quickly slapped down by the Prime Minister, who reminded the Member for Hume that the Reserve Bank foreshadowed a string of rate hikes before the election. Any politician who tries to capitalise on inflation and the RBA's painful remedies for it is riding into a dry gulch. It's more profitable to focus on immediate cost-of-living fixes, of which there seem to be very few. Statements about making childcare more affordable are soothing but do not address the short-term pressures households are facing. Nor do energy policies set to transition us from fossil fuels to renewable energy. They're perfectly fine as long-term solutions but aren't going to deliver relief any time soon. Cheaper medicines are welcome too, if you have scripts that need filling. For young workers in good physical health but financial ruin, they mean very little. Next month, the excise cut on fuel will be removed, adding to the burden on households.

