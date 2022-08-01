The Canberra Times
Karen Andrews beckons Home Affairs whistleblowers amid Labor's AFP changes

Sarah Basford Canales
Sarah Basford Canales
Updated August 1 2022 - 4:31am, first published 4:30am
Former home affairs minister Karen Andrews and Labor MP Peter Khalil. Pictures: Karleen Minney, Sitthixay Ditthavong

Former home affairs minister Karen Andrews has called on would-be whistleblowers within the Home Affairs Department to come forward over the Albanese government's "dismantling" of the portfolio.

Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Canberra Times journalist

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

