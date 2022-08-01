The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Gas resources vital to national interest

By The Canberra Times
August 1 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Energy Minister Madeleine King. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Resource Minister Madeleine King's swift acceptance of the ACCC's recommendation she take the first step towards invoking a "gas trigger" that would restrict LNG exports from next January sends a strong message to the gas industry that, if it won't voluntarily act in the national interest, it will be compelled to do so.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.