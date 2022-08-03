This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
Seriously, how hard can it be? In question time on Monday, the member for Kooyong Monique Ryan, fed up with interjections from the opposition benches while she was asking a serious question about long COVID, told the bellowing walruses to put on their masks.
On the same day, 47 people in NSW succumbed to COVID, 22 in Queensland, four in the ACT, three in South Australia, one in Tasmania, five in Western Australia and 13 in Victoria. While this current wave might have peaked, with hospitalisations falling, health officers are still urging people to wear masks indoors and when they can't maintain physical distance. Yet here in our Parliament, the overwhelmingly maskless opposition had to be scolded as if they were a bunch of year 9 kids mucking up on an excursion.
It's not good enough.
Even in opposition, we expect our parliamentarians to show leadership, to set an example to the people who voted for them - and to those who didn't. This refusal to wear masks - on show again yesterday when the media was invited into the Coalition party room on Tuesday and in question time - is stupid and insulting.
It's stupid because it shows in the midst of a health emergency the opposition isn't mature enough to send a visual signal that it takes COVID seriously. It's insulting because it betrays a sense of entitlement - that somehow Coalition members are above taking the most basic steps to protect the health of those around them.
Perhaps that entitlement is fuelled by the huge salaries we pay them. Peter Dutton earns $401,000 for fronting the opposition (Albo pockets $564,000) while garden-variety backbenchers like Scotty have a base pay rate of $217,060. The very least they can do is wear a mask when they're on show. If the government MPs and crossbenchers can do it, opposition MPs can too.
And this is where Dutton needs to show some leadership and insist his troops cover their COVID outlets. Politicians ought to understand the importance of optics. Choosing not to wear masks in question time, when the rest of the country is watching (some of us marvelling how the smirk has left the Member for Cook's face), shows Coalition members don't. Perhaps that's why they're sitting on the wrong side of the chamber and will remain there for some time to come.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Should our pollies set an example and mask up in the parliament? Are enough people in the community still taking the virus seriously? Or is it time to forget about COVID and take our chances with the virus? Email us: echidna@theechidna.com.au
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- The Reserve Bank lifted the official cash rate by 50 basis points to 1.85 per cent as the federal government admits mortgage holders face a "difficult day" bracing for more increases to their repayments. Australia's central bank was widely expected to lift the rate by that amount, following three consecutive hikes starting in May to combat inflationary pressures in the economy.
- The Liberal and National parties have confirmed opposition MPs will vote against the government's climate bill containing the 43 per cent emissions reduction target. Opposition MPs on Tuesday morning agreed with a proposal from their energy spokesman Ted O'Brien to oppose the Labor bill and instead focus on developing a climate policy with a focus on nuclear energy to take to the next election.
- Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he hopes terrorist attack victims find some "small solace" in the death of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri. US President Joe Biden has confirmed Zawahiri was killed in a US drone strike in Afghanistan at the weekend - the biggest blow to the militant group since its founder Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011.
THEY SAID IT: "There's never been a pandemic which hasn't exploited a change in the way we live - politics, social structure, technological change, warfare, it's always something that we humans have done or are doing that's tilled the soil for the pandemic and the solution to it is usually social, behavioural and political." - Norman Swan
YOU SAID IT: The cost of living, rising interest rates, gas exports, the energy crunch and whether the opposition was asking the right questions were on the agenda. Billie's well of sympathy was dry: "The question is - when are the moaners intending to manage their monetary transactions, live within their means and stop blaming someone else for their fiscal dilemmas?"
Darrell said he wasn't likely to be driving less once the fuel excise relief ends next month: "I personally don't see myself driving any less, biodiesels are pretty simple and cost effectively manufactured."
Elaine complimented Fiona on her cartoon tribute to Archie Roach: "Great, and oh so true cartoon. Congratulations, Fiona. My driving has been somewhat limited since COVID arrived, and will continue as a discretionary spend. All Australians should benefit from our resources first before exporting overseas."
"You said it. A strong opposition is necessary for good government. What a pity our politicians do not realise this and stop abusing question time for petty point scoring," said Arthur.
Advertisement
Gregory sent detailed responses to all questions - perhaps too detailed for here so we'll go with the spikiest: "I'm very annoyed that the economic lever holders clearly have no idea how our economy actually works. The Reserve Bank's only lever, namely raising interest rates to control the transitory price rises we are currently experiencing, is like blowing up the garden to weed it. It also results in the destructive increase in un/underemployment."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
