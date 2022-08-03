On the same day, 47 people in NSW succumbed to COVID, 22 in Queensland, four in the ACT, three in South Australia, one in Tasmania, five in Western Australia and 13 in Victoria. While this current wave might have peaked, with hospitalisations falling, health officers are still urging people to wear masks indoors and when they can't maintain physical distance. Yet here in our Parliament, the overwhelmingly maskless opposition had to be scolded as if they were a bunch of year 9 kids mucking up on an excursion.

