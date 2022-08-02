The Canberra Times
Millions of dollars flowing from money laundering by organised crime has led to police in the ACT being funded for its own task force to tackle the problem

By Peter Brewer
Updated August 2 2022 - 8:07am, first published 7:00am
Around $1.5 million in cash, suspected to be proceeds from a money-laundering operation, was seized from a Canberra home last week. Picture: AFP

Police in the ACT have been funded to establish a Joint Organised Crime Task Force (JOCTF) capability which will work with police in other states and territories to tackle the pervasive issue of organised crime gangs operating across state borders.

