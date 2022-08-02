The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Andrew Barr's budget to tackle hard times

By The Canberra Times
August 2 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT Treasurer Andrew Barr delivered his first budget in 2012. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Andrew Barr, the ACT's veteran Treasurer, has had plenty of experience in cooking up recipes to help Canberrans cope with hard times.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.