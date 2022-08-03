The House of Representatives vote on a federal law to restore the right of the ACT and Northern Territory to legislate on matters such as voluntary assisted dying was held on Wednesday morning.
Both major parties offered a conscience vote, while the Greens MPs chose to vote as a bloc in favour of the private members bill which was sponsored by two Labor MPs, Luke Gosling and Alicia Payne.
Advertisement
Here's how each MP cast their vote.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm the federal politics bureau chief for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to political journalism, where I've covered seven federal budgets, four national elections in two countries, Defence, public service and international governance.
I'm the federal politics bureau chief for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to political journalism, where I've covered seven federal budgets, four national elections in two countries, Defence, public service and international governance.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.