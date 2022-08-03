Wallabies outside centre Len Ikitau is confident Australia has the depth to overcome the loss of Samu Kerevi for the rest of the year.
While the Australian squad is in Argentina preparing for this weekend's opening Test against the Pumas, the powerful ball carrier is returning home from the Commonwealth Games and preparing for ACL surgery.
Advertisement
Kerevi was slated to link up with the Wallabies for the final four games of the Rugby Championship.
Ikitau is expected to return to the No.13 jumper as part of a new-look centre pairing that will likely provide a window into coach Dave Rennie's long-term plans.
Kerevi's injury is the latest in a wretched run; Tom Banks, Andrew Kellaway and Izaia Perese among a lengthy Australian casualty list.
The 28-year-old is expected to return in time for next year's World Cup, however with a nine-month recovery period, he will have limited playing time before the showpiece tournament.
The Wallabies have options in the inside centre position, with Hunter Paisami considered a top contender to step into the No.12 jumper.
Waratah Lalakai Foketi and departing Brumby Irae Simone are also in the frame. Simone was initially drafted into the squad to provide short-term cover, however could remain with the Wallabies for the whole Rugby Championship.
"It's disappointing for Samu," Ikitau said. "I had a chat with him before, he'll get his body right, have surgery then get into rehab. It's disappointing, but he's going to bounce back and be right for next year.
"Each of those guys bring different games. [Irae], I played with him for the last couple of years at the Brums, I've played with Hunter before on the spring tour. Then [Lalakai], he's a heck of a talent, he can bring what he brings to the table."
While the Wallabies will use the two-Test tour of Argentina to prepare for life without Kerevi, it will also set the tone for the remainder of the Rugby Championship.
Two victories will have Australia full of confidence ahead of games against South Africa and New Zealand.
Should all go to plan, both the Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship will be on the line when the Wallabies play the All Blacks.
"As we look at the schedule, we have two games against Argentina, which are going to be a tough two games," Ikitau said. "Then the world champions South Africa in Australia. They're build-up games for us.
"We need to play the footy we know we can play, keep building on it every week.
"We're disappointed we didn't get the series win over England, but we're in a new competition now and there's trophies up for grabs. That's something we're trying to work towards, winning the Rugby Championship."
While Ikitau is focused on his international assignment, he has had one eye on Canberra this week.
The return of legend Stephen Larkham as Brumbies coach has the ACT-based Wallabies abuzz with excitement, the group eager to link up with the former flyhalf.
For Ikitau, the opportunity to work with Larkham will allow him to elevate his game to the next level.
Advertisement
"It's awesome to see Bernie back in Canberra," Ikitau said. "I wasn't contracted when he was last coaching, it'll be awesome to learn under someone like Bernie. A lot of the boys here are excited to get back home to work with him.
"He can help the whole back line. For me, he'll help with position awareness, how to get into the game more, working on the basics. I'm excited to work with Bernie."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.