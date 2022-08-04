We shouldn't be too surprised. NSW has form which goes back to early days of the colony and the Rum Corps, whose dodgy officers cornered the trade in rum and secured outrageous land grants for their trouble. What is surprising, though, is that no one in the NSW government seems to have seen the Barilaro-Ayres scandal coming. No one paused to think, "Hmm, maybe it's not a good look if a minister proposes a plum job in New York, resigns, then applies for and gets the very same job." It was never going to pass the pub test and was always going to have the smell of jobs for the boys. (Barilaro's application letter was so littered with typos and grammatical contortions, it wouldn't have made it to any shortlist in the private sector.)

