'Heaven scent' floral fragrances to enhance a winter garden

By John Gabriele
August 4 2022 - 8:00am
Lavender is a traditional scented favourite in the garden. Picture: Shutterstock.

Gardens by their very nature are primarily enjoyed through our visual sense. However, the garden can be equally enjoyed through all our senses, but the one sense we tend to overlook is our sense of smell.

