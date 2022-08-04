Daphne with its sweet fruit driven perfume and the lemon scent of magnolias, meld with the delicate scent of sweet violets, jasmine, jonquils and freesias, creating an ambience and sense of serenity, particularly on still nights. Daphne Perfume Princess™ is a hybrid combining strong growth with delectable fragrance. Perfume Princess™ is the earliest and longest flowering Daphne ever bred, enjoy its large, soft pink flowers from mid-winter to late spring, and dark green foliage all year round.

