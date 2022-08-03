Down it came. Down it will keep coming.
The storm was spectacular over Canberra around midnight as bolts of lightning hit the Telstra Tower.
There were fears of flooding of the Queanbeyan river, and forecasters warned of "ponding" on roads as heavy, sudden downpours failed to clear quickly from tarmac.
And the Mitchell drive-through COVID testing centre was closed because of the terrible weather.
Thunder, wind of 30 to 45 km/hour and heavy rain was forecast for the ACT for the remainder of Thursday.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, by just before dawn on Thursday, Canberra had received 13.8 millimetres of rain since 9am on Wednesday.
But the heaviest downpours were on the higher ground.
At Thredbo and Perisher, around 50 millimetres fell. Temperatures stayed well above freezing in both. In Canberra, it sank to 9.8 degrees just after midnight.
On Thursday morning, the Bureau made a "severe weather warning for damaging winds and heavy rainfall".
Adjustments for wet weather have started to be made around the capital.
The Mitchell drive-through COVID-19 testing centre is closed on Thursday due to poor weather conditions.
In a tweet, ACT Health advised it hoped the centre would re-open later on Thursday.
Canberrans seeking testing are advised to visit Garran (before 9pm), Kambah (before 4pm) or Holt (before 4pm).
The emergency services advised Canberrans to take caution ahead of forecast severe weather:
Send us your weather pics! We want to see how this rain is affecting Canberra. Email your storm, lightning, rain and flood photos to online@canberratimes.com.au and we'll add them to our photo gallery.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
