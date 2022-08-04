The ACT government will be encouraging Canberrans to abolish their current gas connection and go all-electric, part of an ambitious plan to electrify the capital.
Canberra residents are expected to embrace a push to purchase electric goods to replace gas appliances, electrifying Canberra over the next two decades.
A bill to ban new gas connections to households will be introduced to the Legislative Assembly on Thursday, following a move in 2020 to remove the mandate for new suburbs to connect to gas infrastructure.
New suburbs will no longer be connected to gas mains initially, with future development banned from connecting to gas from 2023.
Gas currently comprises 20 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions in the ACT, which has set a target of net zero emissions by 2045.
The electrification policy announced on Thursday forecasts gas consumption to decline by about 60 per cent by 2045 in the ACT.
Electricity demand is expected to increase by 21 per cent by 2045, with incentives for solar and Canberra's battery absorbing some of the demand.
The ACT government's environment directorate considered the use of hydrogen and biogas to meet its decarbonisation target, determining electrification as the best path forward, a spokesperson said.
The modelling indicated the retail price of gas will rise by around 19 per cent from 2022-29, adding approximately $220 to the annual gas bill for the average Canberra household.
Electricity prices are anticipated to fall slightly during that period, according to the ACT government analysis, which did not take into account recent gas price rises driven primarily by increased demand from overseas.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr said the days of cheap gas in Australia appear over and renewable electricity is now the cheapest and cleanest way to power our homes and businesses.
"In 2020, we secured a nation-leading 100 per cent renewable electricity supply for the ACT which was a huge achievement for the territory and a significant step towards net zero emissions, but there is still more to be done," he said.
The Minister for Climate Action said this transition will be for the long term and the gas network would not be switched off overnight.
"We know there will be costs associated with the transition away from gas - which is why we are giving people certainty now so that the transition can happen gently over the next two decades," Mr Barr said.
Greens leader Shane Rattenbury said many Canberrans were already making the switch away from gas to cheaper, more efficient electric options.
The Emissions Reduction Minister said this announcement provided the certainty Canberrans needed to start planning their switch over the next 20 years.
"We know that some gas users, particularly some businesses, can't transition yet due to cost barriers or substitute technology not yet being available," he said.
"We're committed to working collaboratively to manage this long-term transition, remove these barriers and understand the niche areas of the economy where renewable gas technologies may be necessary."
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
