A new 1.5-kilometre fitness loop, which includes six new exercise equipment sites, has opened at Googong, which now has 6000 residents but will eventually have a population of 18,000.
The project was funded by the township and the Rotary Club of Jerrabomberra and Googong, joining the community's sports precinct which is home to facilities including a 320-metre pump track and six netball courts.
Queanbeyan-Palerang mayor Kenrick Winchester was among the first to try the fitness loop.
"It's awesome to see equipment that encourages people to get outside and be active," he said.
The fitness loop adds to the growing sports precinct which will include an indoor pool and sports centre, netball centre, tennis centre, skate park, pitch and putt, BMX track, seven sports fields, and the Googong Sports and Recreation Club.
The fitness loop is free to the public and will be maintained by Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council.
Googong is now home to more than 6000 people, but the population is projected to grow to 18,000 at the development's completion. Googong is a joint venture between property developers Peet Limited and Mirvac Group.
Googong will also soon be home to a town centre which is proposed to include a fire station, community centre, aged-care facility, a kindergarten to year 12 public school, lake-front park, and a retail, entertainment and wellbeing precinct.
