The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Googong receives public exercise loop, equipment

August 4 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Queanbeyan-Palerang mayor Kenrick Winchester tries out the fitness loop. Picture: Supplied

A new 1.5-kilometre fitness loop, which includes six new exercise equipment sites, has opened at Googong, which now has 6000 residents but will eventually have a population of 18,000.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.