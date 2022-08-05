Art of glass | Trending

Beauty meets function in this collection of assorted glass objects.
Pink palm acrylic tumblers (set of four), $10. Channel the tropics with this fun design. kmart.com.au
Aldo bud vase set, $79.95. Three lantern-shaped vases made from double-layered glass. countryroad.com.au
Boden speckle low vase in honey, $275. A work of art that'd look best displaying a more simple floral arrangement (or even just some ornate stems). globewest.com.au
Sukat makkaralla pitcher (one litre), $109. A striking water jug with curves in all the right places. marimkekko.com:au_en
Ritzenhoff whisky glass, $45.90. The skull graphic by Spanish illustrator, designer and silversmith Medusa Dollmaker makes this otherwise ordinary whisky glass something special. thedesigngiftshop.com
Holloway vases, from $39.99. Choose from a range of classic shapes to suit your bouquet. linenhouse.com
IVV Todo Modo tumblers (set of six), $163. Handmade in Italy, this mixed colour combination comes gift boxed. noritake.com.au
Vice Versa carafe, $149. Gives off beaker-vibes, but with a serious dose of art and class. fazeek.com.au
Provenzale tumbler, $119 (set of 6). Mix and match the colours you love most, such as this amber beauty, amethyst or turquoise. casaecucina.com.au
House & Home large bubble vase, $12. You don't have to spend a fortune to decorate your home with beautiful glassworks. bigw.com.au
Purismo Bar margarita glass (set of two), $42.95. Part of a new collection that also includes classic martini glasses and a champagne coupe. villeroyboch.com
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
