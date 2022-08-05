Here's Looking at You, Canberra! is a new exhibition by local artist Val Johnson now on at Strathnairn Arts.
Val loves to travel but restrictions due to the pandemic have kept her closer to home for the last two years.
She saw it as an opportunity and turned her gaze to the beautiful natural spaces of the ACT that had previously escaped her attention.
"Rivers, lakes, suburbia, parks, have all become my subject matter in oils, and I have also added some mosaics to the mix," she said.
Val's exhibition is in the Homestead Gallery until August 21.
Strathnairn Arts is open Wednesday to Sunday - 9am to 4pm - at 90 Stockdill Drive, Holt.
