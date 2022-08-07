Old Parliament House and the Australian Academy of Science's Shine Dome will be lit up in green and blue this week to mark National Stroke Week.
Almost 400 Canberrans will experience a stroke for the first time this year.
Advertisement
Stroke is one of Australia's biggest killers and a leading cause of disability. Each year an estimated 27,000 people experience their first stroke, which is one stroke every 19 minutes.
A stroke happens when blood cannot get to your brain, because of a blocked or burst artery. As a result, your brain cells die due to a lack of oxygen and nutrients.
The Stroke Foundation is encouraging the community to learn the FAST (Face, Arms, Speech, Time) signs of stroke to ensure more people can receive the lifesaving treatment they need after stroke.
Receiving emergency medical treatment quickly gives more people the chance to survive.
At 54, Canberra's Joe Lafferty thought he was too young to experience a stroke but he and his wife Julia had just returned from a morning walk with the dog when he stumbled and fell.
"My brother was knocking on the front door, so I went to answer it, but I stumbled and fell backwards, and that's when Julia knew something was not right," Joe said.
"Julia wanted to call the ambulance, I asked for a glass of water, but I couldn't swallow. Looking back now I realise she saved my life."
READ MORE:
The Canberra pair are now passionate about raising awareness about the FAST (Face, Arms, Speech, Time) signs of stroke.
"I wish I had recognised the signs, my stroke was quite severe, by the time I was at hospital four and a half hours later, the damage was already done," he said.
Joe says spending time with his two children is the most precious thing in his life.
Joe now attends a stroke support group in Yarralumla and says he enjoyed speaking with likeminded people.
"My message to everyone is to just enjoy the beautiful things you've got like your family, enjoy every moment you can," he said.
The four FAST questions are:
Advertisement
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.