Police are seeking help to locate missing 17-year-old girl, Dusty Bates.
Ms Bates was reported as missing on Friday, July 29, and was last seen at Uriarra Village. Despite the best efforts of police and her family, she has not been seen or heard from since.
She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 167cm (5'6") tall, with bright red hair, hazel eyes, and of medium build.
Police hold concerns for Dusty's welfare and are requesting the public's assistance in locating her.
Anyone who may have any information that could assist police in locating Dusty is urged to contact ACT Policing Communications on 131 444. Please quote reference number 7176977.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
