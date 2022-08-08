The Canberra Times
ACT Policing seek help to find Dusty Bates last seen at Uriarra Village

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
Updated August 8 2022 - 6:24am, first published 6:23am
Police are seeking help to find missing 17-year-old girl, Dusty Bates. Picture: ACT Policing

Police are seeking help to locate missing 17-year-old girl, Dusty Bates.

