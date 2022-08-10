Don't let the name fool you - it's not a market about small business, but one full of small businesses, local artisans and makers and entrepreneurs selling a range of goods and services.
The Canberra Small Business Market is at Exhibition Park in Canberra on Sunday from 9am to 3pm.
There will be everything from Unicorn Spirits, to hand-painted plant holders to lollies to head and shoulder massages.
More than 60 businesses will be in the Kosciuszko and Kuringai pavilions on the day.
