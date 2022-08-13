Snow seekers have been forking out more than $760 a night on average to rent holiday accommodation in Jindabyne some weeks this winter, for what one local says is one of the busiest on record.
Figures provided to The Canberra Times by short-term rental data specialists Airdna show the average daily rate in the town reached $766 in the first week of July, up from an average $567 in the first week of June.
Advertisement
The regional NSW town is a gateway to ski resorts such as Thredbo and Perisher.
In comparison, Jindabyne's average daily rate during July 2020 was $518, Airdna data shows, while the average rate in July 2021 was $559.
Prices had only dropped slightly at the end of July this year, when the average daily rate in Jindabyne was $733.
Airdna compiles data on holiday listings advertised and booked on rental platforms Airbnb and Stayz.
The July price hike generally correlated with seasonal trends and NSW school holiday dates, however one local business operator said pent-up demand after last year's COVID-19 lockdowns was drawing more tourists than usual.
Patrick Killin is the licensee at Accommodation Jindabyne, which manages a portfolio of holiday rental properties across the area, some of which are advertised on Airbnb.
He said Jindabyne is teeming with tourists even during the week.
"A number of years back it would have been all in on Friday, all out on Sunday," Mr Killin said.
"But it's sort of distributed out to more people coming in on a Thursday and maybe leaving on a Monday ... a bit more consistent check-ins and check-outs throughout the week.
"It also seems like everyone's getting out and about, going to restaurants and seeing more of the town."
Airdna data shows Jindabyne rental prices for the week beginning August 15 are generally up 27 per cent on last year and up 28 per cent on 2019 prices.
Meanwhile, prices for the week beginning August 29 are down 3 per cent on last year and up 9 per cent on 2019.
Mr Killin said there are still some nights available to book, particularly in September, however most accommodation was locked in well in advance this year.
MORE PROPERTY NEWS:
Typically operators see a spike in winter holiday bookings around Easter, he said.
Advertisement
"This year it was pretty much full bore from when we released our rates," Mr Killin said.
"Our busiest booking weeks for this winter were across February and March.
"I think people have been cooped up. They just want to get out and about and get outside."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.