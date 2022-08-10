China's ambassador to Australia has blamed the United States for escalating tensions in Taiwan Strait as his nation conducts live-fire drills near Taiwan after a visit from US house speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Xiao Qian also said Labor's election win was a "possible opportunity" for a reset in relations between China and Australia, but the ambassador suggested the federal government should shape more positive views of the regional power and accused the media of fostering negative opinions.
Mr Xiao laid the blame solely on the US for spiralling tensions in the region, saying it was first to provoke instability and undermine peace.
"It is the US side that should and must take full responsibility for the escalation of tensions in the Taiwan Strait. China is compelled to take counter-measures to safeguard its national sovereignty and territorial integrity which is legitimate and justified," he said.
The ambassador on Wednesday told the National Press Club the military drills were a message to nations undermining or opposing the One China policy that Taiwan is part of China.
"It's a determination to show that on the question of Taiwan, there's no room for compromise. It's not something like economic development or trade relations or issues in some other areas. On the question of Taiwan, it's an issue relating to sovereignty and territorial integrity. There's no room for us to compromise."
Asked how long the military drills would continue, Mr Xiao said at "a proper time, I think there will be an announcement".
China has fired 11 ballistic missiles toward Taiwan and has carried out simulated attacks following Ms Pelosi's visit to the island last week.
Mr Xiao also said the future of Taiwan would be decided by China's population of 1.4 billion people, but claimed that the Taiwanese people and officials themselves wanted reunification.
Mr Xiao said China did not seek hegemony, a sphere of influence, expansion or a new international order, but warned that the nation's relationship with the US was at a "critical juncture".
He started his address saying Australia's new government, saying that China would not interfere in its relationships with other countries.
"China's policy of friendship and cooperation towards Australia remains unchanged and objective and rational perception of Australia, China and a positive and pragmatic policy towards China. Fundamentally significant for a long term stable and predictable partnership between China and
However he pushed for the federal government to adhere to the One China policy in "deeds" as well as "words".
"This commitment should be not only words, but also in deeds. Not only in name, but also in essence. And it should be practised with absolute sincerity, but without discount."
He said the federal government could improve the public's views of China in how it controls information, and accused the media of reporting only negative news stories about China that influenced public opinion.
"The policy adopted and the information released by the government do have direct influence on the attitudes of the public," Mr Xiao said.
"If the government of our two countries adopt positive policies, and positive measures towards each other, protect and encourage the friendship between our two peoples it will be highly conducive to the healthy and stable development of our bilateral relationship."
Acting Prime Minister Richard Marles on Wednesday reaffirmed the federal government's call for a de-escalation in the Taiwan Strait, fearing a catastrophic miscalculation.
"It is critical for the region, and it's critical that we return to a much more peaceful and normal set of behaviours in the region and across the Taiwan Strait," he said.
Mr Marles would not be drawn on claims made by Taiwan's government that the Chinese drills are simulated attacks on their territory.
"People can observe what the drills are, we just call for a de-escalation ... that's what the world needs to see at this moment," he said.
He also wouldn't speculate on the connection between Russia's invasion of Ukraine and China's increased aggression, saying the rules-based order was under pressure.
- with AAP
Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' Public Service Editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and edits The Public Sector Informant. He has an interest in integrity and industrial relations. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award in 2016 for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
