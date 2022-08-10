Lauren Jackson is set to complete a remarkable comeback for the Australian Opals and her return has sparked questions about whether she will turn out in the WNBL this summer.
The basketball legend was on Wednesday named in the Australian squad for the upcoming World Cup, capping a stunning return after nine years out of the game.
Advertisement
It can be revealed the Canberra Capitals are one of several clubs who have reached out to Jackson to gauge her willingness to put her body through a WNBL campaign.
The 41-year-old has not played in the competition since an injury-disrupted 2014-15 season with the Capitals.
Having earned selection in the Opals squad, Jackson will be in high demand if she decides to continue her career after the World Cup.
With her focus on the tournament, UC director of sport Carrie Graf said the franchise will remain patient in their pursuit of Jackson.
"Her whole focus has been on this Opals campaign," Graf said. "We're not sure if she'll go on beyond that.
"Every team has in some way communicated to her and asked her if she wants to play. Her focus is firmly on this, we'll see where her body's at, where her life's at as a working single mum following the World Cup.
"Her initial focus was on seeing if she could make the team, her next focus is on doing all she can to have a positive influence on the team in a home World Cup.
"The conversation has been floated, we'll respect her desire to make a decision after she plays in the World Cup."
Jackson headlines a talented team featuring a mix of youth and experience. Bec Allen and Cayla George are set for their third World Cup, while five players are back for their second. Sara Blicavs leads a group of four World Cup debutants.
Jackson is competing in her fifth World Cup, and first since 2010, a remarkable return to the sport following an injury-riddled end to her playing days.
The three-time WNBA MVP conceded she didn't initially believe she'd make the team. Now she's here, however, Jackson is determined to make an impact.
"Every time I step foot on the court I know I'm getting better," Jackson said. "That's the biggest thing I've taken out of the last three to four months is that every time I'm on the court training and playing, I'm better for it.
"The next six weeks is going to be critical and spending as much time with the girls as possible before Worlds is really important."
Graf has no doubts over Jackson's capacity to play at her best throughout what will be a taxing tournament.
As a former Australian coach, she's confident the Opals coaching staff and selection panel would not have picked the veteran if they did not have faith in her ability.
"She's done the hard work to get her body in shape," Graf said.
"I know as a former Opals coach, selections are unbelievably hard.
Advertisement
"The head coach and selection committee aren't going to select someone they don't think is able to have a positive impact on the team's performance.
"The fact she's competitive, she's a winner and knows what it takes at the Olympics and World Cup, she'll add an X-factor."
Graf expects Jackson to make an impact on and off the court, her experience proving invaluable to the youngsters in the squad.
The 41-year-old is set to be utilised off the bench, Opals coach Sandy Brondello turning to Jackson as an impact player.
"Just being in the squad, opposition teams know Australia has Lauren Jackson," Graf said. "In 2000 with Michele Timms, there was debate about whether she could get through that tournament but she played a role off the bench.
"To have an iconic player on the bench, able to come in in big moments and steer the ship.
Advertisement
"I assume it will be the same thinking, Lauren can come in, make a big play, have that presence, X-factor and use that veteran experience to lead the girls."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.