Antonio Carluccio in Vegetables (2000) describes the radicchio as vermilion. He says it is a pity the variety most often seen outside Italy is a modern strain called radicchio di chioggia "which was an essential component of every fashionable salad until it was eclipsed by rocket". It can be stuffed or quartered and grilled. One of his favourite vegetables is radicchio di treviso which has long, pointed leaves and broad white ribs. In the Veneto it is braised, grilled, used in risottos and pastas.