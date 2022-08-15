The Canberra Times
Kitchen Garden: Delight in the spoils of Ginger Catering's Our Kitchen, Our Growers lunch

By Susan Parsons
August 15 2022 - 2:00pm
Radicchio and witlof plus orange salad with candied walnuts at the Ginger lunch. Picture: Gini Hole

It seems like yesterday when I attended a growers' dinner at Juniperberry in Red Hill shops. Chef and owner Janet Jeffs had invited those who produced our food and wine to talk to a guests. This year Janet is celebrating 20 years of Ginger Catering and I have eaten at all of her restaurants. So it was time to join 80 guests at "Our Kitchen, Our Growers" winter lunch at the Arboretum.

